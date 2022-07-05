William Carpenter, age 75, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Pikeville Nursing and Rehab Center in Pikeville, KY.-He was born December 18, 1946, in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Kennie and Laura (Morris) Carpenter, SR.-He was a retired coal miner, business owner; a US Air Force Veteran and a lifetime UK fan.-He was also preceded in death also by his wife: Gwinlin Davis Carpenter.- Brothers: Floyd Carpenter, John C. Carpenter, Bill Carpenter, Squire Carpenter, Don Carpenter, and Kennie Carpenter, Jr.-Sisters: Ida Ritchie, Dovie Whitaker, Dosha Fugate, Sarah French, Marie Carpenter, and Frances Gillium.-He is survived by his son: Rick (Donna) Carpenter of Hardy, KY.- Sisters: Faye Shepherd, Judy (Bill) Smith and Jacqueline Carpenter of Jackson, KY. Gladys Howard of OH and Susie Yosik of IN.- His brother: Dwight (Teresa) Carpenter of Jackson, KY.- Grandchildren: Will Carpenter, Darrick (Haley) Carpenter, and Preston (Angie) Young.-He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Smith officiating.-Burial in the Bud Howard Cemetery, Rt. 542, Lambic, KY. The visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
