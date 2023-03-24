William Douglas Oaks, age 64, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by all of his loved ones. He was born February 21, 1959 at Ary, KY to the late Arthur and Louise McIntosh Oaks. He is survived by his son: Richard Douglas Oaks (Angela) of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Erica Oaks Turner (Josh) of Jackson, KY. Eight grandchildren: Tanisha Cole Bonham (Chris) Georgetown, KY; Damian Bush of Altro, KY; Jason Douglas Oaks, Daltion Robert, Arthur Jacob Oaks, Alexis Turner, Braelynn and Carter Turner all of Jackson, KY. Two great grandchildren: Evelynn and Bailey Bonham of Georgetown, KY. A host of brothers and sisters. Two special friends: Shirley Miller and David Napier. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Haddix officiating. Burial will be in the Oaks Family Cemetery, Lick Branch Road, Jackson, KY. Visitation will begin on Saturday at 11:00 am until time of service. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Active pallbearers: Richard Oaks, Arthur Oaks, Jason Oaks, Josh Turner, Chris Bonham. Honorary pallbearers: David Napier and Barron Clemons.
