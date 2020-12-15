William Henry Noble, age 38, of Hardshell, KY passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.- He was born January 14, 1982, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Daniel Noble.-He is survived by his wife: Vickie Noble of Hardshell, KY-Mother: Hazel Fugate Noble of Hardshell, KY.-One son: Henry Reed Noble of Lost Creek, KY-One sister: Loretta Fugate of Quicksand, KY; Brother: Eugene Noble of Hardshell, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Caney Mennonite Church, Hardshell Caney Road, Hardshell, KY with Tommy Noble, Emmitt Campbell and Jerry Henson officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 4:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed at the church.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- The verdict has returned…
- Judge blocks Beshear's ban on in-person religious schooling as the U.S. Supreme Court shifts the same way on a similar issue
- Updated Quarantine Research Info
- Latest Covid Update from KY River Dist. Health Dept.
- Covid-19 hospitalizations in Kentucky are predicted to keep increasing; much depends on how people handled Thanksgiving
Latest News
- Carrie Turner
- William Henry Noble
- Jimmy Barnett
- Kentucky's McConnell...The Electoral College has spoken..Biden next President
- Are we getting a stimulus or not?
- What Say You About Merging Blackholes?
- Electoral College Certified Joe Biden as the America's 46th President
- If you're craving 'Good News'...
Most Popular
Articles
- Local Drug Bust
- The Long Version, of the End of an Era
- Admitted!
- Chatting with Cris...(About Paying it Foward)
- What Say You...about Dominion Voting Systems and the deleted Trump Votes?
- Michael Trent
- What Say You (about Falwell dismissing his defamation suit against Liberty University)?
- If you're craving 'Good News'...
- Conversations with Caleb...About the Covid-19 Impact on Christmas
- How close was the presidential election...really?
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.