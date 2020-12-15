William Henry Noble

William Henry Noble, age 38, of Hardshell, KY passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.- He was born January 14, 1982, at Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Daniel Noble.-He is survived by his wife: Vickie Noble of Hardshell, KY-Mother: Hazel Fugate Noble of Hardshell, KY.-One son: Henry Reed Noble of Lost Creek, KY-One sister: Loretta Fugate of Quicksand, KY; Brother: Eugene Noble of Hardshell, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at 1:00 pm at the Caney Mennonite Church, Hardshell Caney Road, Hardshell, KY with Tommy Noble, Emmitt Campbell and Jerry Henson officiating.-Burial in the Fugate Cemetery at Hardshell, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday at 4:00 pm at the church.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed at the church.

To plant a tree in memory of William Noble as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

