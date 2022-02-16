William Howard Combs, 90, of Donalds, SC, husband of the late Frances Smith Combs, died Monday, February 14, 2022, at Anmed Health Medical Center. He was born in Canoe, KY, to the late Hazley and Dorcas Johnson Combs.
A retired carpenter, Mr. Combs had a passion for woodworking and had completed projects with skill and creativity up until his death. Mr. Combs was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harrison and Beachley Combs and three sisters, Emma Thompson, Letha Anderson and Rosa Combs.
Mr. Combs is survived by two sons, Charles H. Combs (Charlotte) of Donalds, SC and Allen B. Combs of Inman, SC; a daughter, Leslie Combs of Anderson, SC; a sister, Louvenia Gross, of Jackson, KY; five grandchildren, Zachary (Haley), Kacey, Abby (Hunter), Audrey and Luke; and two great-grandchildren, Hazley and Raelynn.
A service to celebrate Mr. Combs’ life will be 3:00 PM, Saturday, February 19, 2022, at his home in Donalds, SC.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com.
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Combs family.
