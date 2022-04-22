William Johnson

William Joseph, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family.
William was born in Paintsville, Kentucky to the late Milton and Edith Joseph. He was a welder and a pipe fitter for over 30 years with Machinery Services. William loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and his dog. He loved going fishing and traveling.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by three brothers: James E. Lee Joseph, Robert Maurice Joseph, and Willard Joseph. One sister, Emma Jean Miller.
William is survived by his loving wife, Ruby Joseph of 16 years. Two sons: William Michael Joseph, and Jason Joseph. A stepson, Eddie Guerrero. One daughter, April Napier, and a stepdaughter, Tina Kinman. Seven siblings: Vonda (Chuck) Bailey, Betty (Bobby) Sallee, Genevieve (Ron) Hood, Ella Rhea (the late Arlan) Smith, Glenna Joseph (Mike), Rita Mae (Junior) Spencer, and Roger Joseph. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 21 nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Monday, April 25, 2022, from 12-2:00 pm at Lakes Funeral Home located at 203 N Dogwood Dr in Berea, Kentucky. A Memorial service will be held at 2pm. Condolences can be left at www.Lakesfuneralhome.com
