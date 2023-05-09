William Kenneth Allen, age 67, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023 at his residence. William was a long time employee of the IGA in Jackson, KY. He was born January 27, 1956 in Orlando, Florida. He was preceded in death by his father: Manuel Allen and his mother: Sallie Ann Ritchie Allen Napier. He was also preceded in death by his step father: James Napier and his sister: Beulah Coomer. He is survived by his wife; Jackie McIntosh Allen of Jackson, KY. His daughter: Jessica Lee Allen of Jackson, KY and son: James Franklin Allen of Jackson, KY. Sister: Debbie (Duey) Miller of Monument, CO. His brother in law: Floyd Coomer of Jackson, KY. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. No services will be held. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
