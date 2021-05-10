Long Aims at Kentucky "Push/Pull" High School Championship
Would be his third State Title in the sport
"I hope to get a combined lift of 1,000 pounds bench press and deadlift," William Long
Local lifter, William Long, of Breathitt High School is competing this weekend in Shepherdsville, Kentucky in the Kentucky High School "Push/Pull" Championships. Long, an accomplished lifter, has won two Kentucky Powerlifting High School Championships previously. This will be a new challenge as neither of those titles tested deadlift.
We asked Long for the difference. He told the Times-Voice, "Well, there is quite a difference. Deadlift is probably my worst lift. I should come out of bench press with a lead going into dead-lift in the afternoon but an elite dead-lifter, in my weight class, could conceivably make up any difference. I don't have to win the deadlift, but I have to do 'well enough' to remain on top."
Long has won two Kentucky Championships in Powerlifting in '18 and '19. Those competitions were in Elizabethtown and they haven't had a meet since '19.
We asked him what was it about the other format he felt favored him. He told us, "It was hard to catch me in a bench plus power clean format because I am a pretty good power-cleaner for my weight. If I went into the afternoon 60-pounds ahead there really weren't any guys in my class who could best me in a power-clean by 60-pounds."
"In this format, I will have to really perform to hold any lead I can take with me into the afternoon. I am really needing to perform well in both disciplines Saturday."
We asked Long if he had a goal. He told us he was shooting for 1,000 pounds, combined lift.
Asked if he thought he could do it, he told us "Oh yeah. The hardest thing to simulate in practice is the adrenaline rush which comes at a competitive meet. I have hit 955-pounds, combined lift, tooling around the weight rooms here in county with little to no adrenaline percolating. With the excitement of other competitors and spectators going ham in the gym, which is the norm, there is no telling what I may do Saturday.
Long hit just a week and a half ago, in training, stroked a bench press of 405. This past week he pulled 550-pounds at the Den.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.