William Long, Signed, Sealed, Delivered to the Colonels

Breathitt Bobcat hits exactly what the program wants along its defensive line, dead-Centre!
News travels fast around small towns like Jackson, Kentucky. That is why what is now being reported, and eternally memorialized in both print and online, is a week-old.
The Times-Voice is a weekly run. Last Wednesday, William Long, II, took full advantage of the NCAA’s “Early Signing Period” to pledge his future to Kentucky’s elite Liberal Arts College. William Long will spend the next four years both playing football and working towards a degree at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky.
Centre College is an Ivy-League Index Liberal Arts College which consistently ranks among the country’s finest. Centre College ranks among the top-50 liberal arts schools in America according to the publication, U.S. News.
It also boasts a top-15 ranking, according to Forbes Magazine, among all colleges or universities in the South where it has been so ranked for seven consecutive years. Centre College is included among the country's Colleges That Change Lives.
However, the little school located in Boyle County, Kentucky, with the clout to have before hosted two, televised Vice Presidential Debates, also plays a little football. The Colonels are among the winningest football programs at its level of play, have won close to 600-football games, all-time, and have an all-time winning percentage approaching 60%.
The program has won a national championship, 13-conference championships, and have had scores of both All-Conference and All-American players dot its rosters over its long history of competition. Present Head Football Coach, Andy Frye, is the school’s all-time winningest coach. Centre regularly competes for championships at its level of competition.
Long spurned offers from schools at every level in signing with the Colonels. Long held roughly 15-offers at the time he committed to the Colonels in October, 2020, including an offer from a Division 1, FCS program with some others in both the FBS and FCS courting Long and promising the talented senior was “on the board,” and likely to be offered, as National Signing Day (in February) drew nearer.
Long carried a 3-star prospect rating from Red-Zone Prospects, a national recruiting service and enjoyed a commonwealth-wide reputation for being one of Kentucky’s best high school football players. Red Zone Prospects published, in April of 2020, that Long was a solid, Division 1, FCS-level player.
In gaining Long’s signature, Centre College landed one of its first offers extended in the ’21 class and one of its top targets. Long is projected to play along Centre’s interior defensive front.
We reached the two-time, first-team all-stater (Associated Press) and two-time Kentucky powerlifting champion for comment. Long told us, “I was ready to go ahead and pull the trigger. Centre College was the best fit for me and the school which I believed offered me the best path towards a successful, productive career, outside of football.”
When asked about his prospects of seeing early playing time at Centre, Long said, “Listen, Centre College has recruited extremely well. It has a roster laden with top-notch talent and some elite players already pledged to join me this next Fall. Centre has a bunch kids both already there, and coming in with me, who either were or are among the most highly decorated, prep football players in both this and surrounding states.”
Long went on to say, “There is no guarantee I see the field early or ever. I better show up in top-condition, ready to contribute, or I will get buried on the Colonels’ depth-chart.”
Legendary head football coach, Andy Frye, of Centre College was pretty stoked up about his programs securing the early signature and pledge of Breathitt County’s William Long. He told the Times-Voice, “We are thrilled that William Long has chosen Centre to be his alma mater. Centre will provide William with an outstanding academic outcome and experience, along with our expectation we will regularly compete for a NCAA championship!”
Coach Frye went on to say, “What really excites the staff about William Long, as a football player, is our firm belief his best football is still ahead of him.”
The newspaper has also contacted two of the areas top evaluators and scouts both of whom were willing to go on the record about what Centre’s signing Long might mean for its football program. Here is what they told the Jackson Times-Voice…
“Centre has gotten a versatile player who the APC believes has the skills to be a star on either side of the ball in college. Will is arguably the best offensive center in Kentucky’s high school ranks and one of the best defensive lineman. I believe he will make an impact on that program.” J.T. Powell, Director, Appalachia Prep Combine.
"In William Long, Centre College is getting the text-book definition of a student-athlete. William, a Kentucky Future Star alumnus, has D1-talent and skills with an ivy-league index brain. More importantly, the former Team Kentuckian will transcend barriers and unite communities from all walks of life with his passion and personality. #Brotherhood is proud today!" Ricco Hughes, Director, Team Kentucky Future Stars.