William Stacy

William Dale Stacy was born December 15, 1952 at the Homeplace Hospital in Ary to the late Green and Rachel Stacy of Clayhole. He passed away Friday, January 14, at 11:27 AM at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson at the age of 69.
Bill was a loving husband, father and friend. One thing everyone knew was the love he had for his family, church family and friends was genuine. He also had a love for music, his favorite being bass guitar and boy could he tear it up. He played any instrument he picked up and even taught others how to play as well. If Bill were here to give his last words it would go something like this..."Love one another, always show kindness even when it is hard and last but not least he would add, "keep on keeping on".
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Green and Rachel Miller Stacy; brothers, Carl Stacy, Jack Stacy, Tommy Stacy; sister-in-law, Vonne Fugate; nephew, Donnie Stacy. He is survived by his wife, Kristin Stacy; son, William Hayden Stacy; daughters, Rachel Shepherd (Mike), Elizabeth Stacy (Corey); brother, Bobby Stacy; sisters, Martha Gross, Margaret Back (Seldon); grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ariel (Tyler), Ethan, Anthony, Emily, Joseph, Joy, Jackson, Mike (Lindsey), Rachel, Angela, Amber (Jacob), Amy, Jaden, Gavin, Sal, Zeb; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Alexis, Bentley.
Visitation will be Friday, January 21, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Funeral will be Friday, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Johnny Akers and Garry Dalton in charge of services. Burial will follow in the Napier Cemetery at Rowdy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
