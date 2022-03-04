William Turner Strong, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at his residence.-He was born August 21, 1952, and was the son of the late Manuel and Daphne Turner Strong.-He was preceded also in death by his sister: Lisa Ferguson.-His nephew: Zachary Hunter Ferguson.-He is survived by three daughters: Sean Nicole Rader (Hoss) of Jackson, KY; Billie Mullins (Roger) of Hazard, KY; Christina Marie Kight (James) of GA.- Grandchildren: Kayla McKenzie Barnett, Kaitlynn Aalyiah Kilburn, Olivia Mullins, Tyler Mullins, Emma Mullins, Autumn Kight.-Nieces: Ashley Brook Campbell of Hazard, KY and Shelby Ferguson (Daniel Hawse) of Jackson, KY.-Special Friend: Lesley Warrix of Jackson, KY.-He is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews, many other relatives, and friends.- A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
