Willie (Bill) Boyd, age 76 of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at his residence after a long illness.-He was born February 5, 1945, in Floyd County, KY, and was the son of the late Jefferson and Cora Boyd. He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Mary, Corene, Ruth, and Minnie.-His brothers: Earnest, Randy, and Jeff Jr.- Bill was a veteran of the US Army.- He is survived by his wife: Helen Boyd. -His son: William (Margaret) Boyd.-His daughter: Lisa (Rick) Merrick: Granddaughters: Marisa Boyd, Desiraee Boyd, Courtney Cornett, Robyn Merrick, and Helena Merrick.- Sisters: Lana (O.C.) Hall and Martha Boyd.- A private Celebration of Life was held by his family.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
