Willie Miller, age 84, of Campton, KY passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-He was born May 16, 1937, at Hardshell, KY, and was the son of the late John and Matilda Kazee Miller.-Preceded also in death by his wife: Hazel Miller.-His son: William Miller.-His brothers: Karue Miller and Stanley Grigsby.-His sisters: Mary Noble and Bitha Bickle.-
He is survived by his daughters: Pauline Miller of Jackson, KY; Teresa Francis of NY and Vickie Gilliland of IN.-Sons: Alfred Elbert Miller of SC and Johnathan Miller of IN.- His sister: Patricia Grigsby.-His brothers: Arnold Miller of Jackson, KY, and Wallace Grigsby of IL.-He is also survived by a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, many other relatives, and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Eldon Miller officiating.-Burial in the Evans Cemetery, Campton, KY.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Masks requested be worn and cautionary measures observed due to COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.