Willie Thompson, age 86, of Vancleve, KY passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY. He was born February 19, 1936 in Jackson, KY and was the son of the late Eli and Serilda Arrowood Thompson. He was a retired coal truck driver and US Army Veteran. He was also preceded in death by his wife: Pauline Bach Thompson. His brothers: Bobby Thompson and Walter Thompson. His sister: Dorothy South. He is survived by daughters: Pauletta Thompson , Cynthia Pelfrey and Billie Jo (Scott) Oaks all of Jackson, KY; Brenda (Thurston Jr.) Strong of Cossett, AR. Grandchildren: Jerry Michael (Bekki) Pelfrey, Jerrica (Larry) Noble, Jeremy (Vicie) Pelfrey, Andrea (Clinton) Rogers, Samara (Austin) Neace; Dakota (Katie) Oaks. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. There will be no services at this time. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of any arrangements.
