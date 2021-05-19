Willie Turner, age 82, of Houston, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. -He was born October 30, 1938, in Houston, KY to the late Lester Turner and Lucy Noble Turner Mullinex.-He was also preceded in death by his father and mother in law: Alex and Bertha Spicer Herald.-Brothers in law: Wesley Herald and Walter Baker, Frank Mullins and wife Rosan, Willis Turner and wife Nancy, Nathan Jones and wife Sarah, Robert Lee Turner and wife Dora. -He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nettie Herald Turner of Houston, KY. One brother: Wiley Turner and wife Betty of Houston, KY-One sister: Alma Rhea Dant of Owensboro, KY.-One brother in law: Herbert Herald and wife Judith of Houston, KY.-Two sisters in law: Rosie Heald and Rebecca Baker of Houston, KY.- Willie was a member of Shoulderblade Old Regular Baptist Church, a past master of Breathitt Lodge 649 and Booneville Lodge 939., a member of Jackson York Rite Bodies, Oleika Shrine in Lexington, KY, Scottish Rite in Covington, KY and the Order of the Eastern Star of Jackson, KY.- He was an educator in Dayton, Ohio and Breathitt County school system for thirty-one years.-A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Herald Cemetery # 2 on Willis Drive, Houston, KY with Paul Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: to be nephews: John Baker, Randy Dozier, Donald Turner, Bobby Turner, Tommy Turner, Tyler Baker, Chandler Baker, Zach Rice, Cory Dozier, Zach Dozier.-In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pan Bowl Chapter’s 276 Scholarship program.-Make check payable to Pan Bowl Chapter 276, O.E.S. and send to Leona Turner, Secretary, 4573 Houston Road, Booneville, KY. 41314
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
- Kentucky River District Health Dept Covid-19 Update
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (April 6, 2021)
- No Red Counties Right Now in District!
Latest News
- Willie Turner
- Edith Faye Fugate White
- Good Wednesday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 19, 2021), Print edition hits newsstands this evening, make sure you get yours!
- Breathitt pre-teen gets vaccinated
- Freddie Little
- Good Tuesday Morning Jackson, Kentucky (May 18, 2021)
- Weekly COVID-19 Report (Third Week in May, 2021)
- Two Area Students Recognized
Most Popular
Articles
- Breathitt County Mourns the Passing of one of its Favorite Sons...Thomas Paige Collins
- Jackson, we have a problem!
- Breathitt's William Long Wins State Championship No. 3 (Video to both lifts linked within)
- Jonathan Anthony Napier
- Two Area Students Recognized
- Tevis Ray Howard
- Mother of deceased upset with grand jury’s return
- Missing Red River Gorge Hiker Found Dead
- James "Jimmy" Norman Jr.
- James Elliot Turner's Clerk's Office Hits Triple-Gold
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.