Willie Turner

Willie Turner, age 82, of Houston, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY. -He was born October 30, 1938, in Houston, KY to the late Lester Turner and Lucy Noble Turner Mullinex.-He was also preceded in death by his father and mother in law: Alex and Bertha Spicer Herald.-Brothers in law: Wesley Herald and Walter Baker, Frank Mullins and wife Rosan, Willis Turner and wife Nancy, Nathan Jones and wife Sarah, Robert Lee Turner and wife Dora. -He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nettie Herald Turner of Houston, KY. One brother: Wiley Turner and wife Betty of Houston, KY-One sister: Alma Rhea Dant of Owensboro, KY.-One brother in law: Herbert Herald and wife Judith of Houston, KY.-Two sisters in law: Rosie Heald and Rebecca Baker of Houston, KY.- Willie was a member of Shoulderblade Old Regular Baptist Church, a past master of Breathitt Lodge 649 and Booneville Lodge 939., a member of Jackson York Rite Bodies, Oleika Shrine in Lexington, KY, Scottish Rite in Covington, KY and the Order of the Eastern Star of Jackson, KY.- He was an educator in Dayton, Ohio and Breathitt County school system for thirty-one years.-A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 am at the Herald Cemetery # 2 on Willis Drive, Houston, KY with Paul Turner officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: to be nephews: John Baker, Randy Dozier, Donald Turner, Bobby Turner, Tommy Turner, Tyler Baker, Chandler Baker, Zach Rice, Cory Dozier, Zach Dozier.-In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pan Bowl Chapter’s 276 Scholarship program.-Make check payable to Pan Bowl Chapter 276, O.E.S. and send to Leona Turner, Secretary, 4573 Houston Road, Booneville, KY. 41314

