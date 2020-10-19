Wilma Faye Hall, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 26, 1951, in Middletown, OH, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Cox Hounshell.-She was preceded in death by sisters: Norma Jean Litteral and Betty Oaks.-She is survived by husband: Bobby Hall of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Jeri (James) Miller of Vancleve, KY.-Becky Hall (Bubba Combs) of Jackson, KY. One son; Robert (Phyllis) Hall of Jackson, KY.-Seven grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan unveiled
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Vicco man shoots two of his children, killing one
- Breathitt community left, once again, to mourn the loss of a beloved citizen
- Becky Curtis Outraged!
- Deadly dozier accident claims life of Illinois man
- Long narrows list to 3
- Breaking News: Floyd Central is out/Greenup County in...Game on the Riverbank!
- Future's so bright...I have to wear shades! Breathitt over Johnson County
- More Fiscal Court Drama
- Breaking News Story: Breathitt travels to Prestonsburg to play Floyd Central Friday night
- Alexis Combs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.