Wilma Faye Hall

Wilma Faye Hall, age 69, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born April 26, 1951, in Middletown, OH, and was the daughter of the late Earl and Elizabeth Cox Hounshell.-She was preceded in death by sisters: Norma Jean Litteral and Betty Oaks.-She is survived by husband: Bobby Hall of Jackson, KY.-Daughters: Jeri (James) Miller of Vancleve, KY.-Becky Hall (Bubba Combs) of Jackson, KY. One son; Robert (Phyllis) Hall of Jackson, KY.-Seven grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Roy Moore officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be on Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Wilma Hall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you