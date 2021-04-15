Wilma Jean Barnett

Wilma Jean Barnett, age 66, of Jackson, KY passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born September 12, 1954, in Jackson, KY, and was the daughter of the late Albert and Evon Thomas Johnson.-She also was preceded in death by sisters: Nellie Johnson and Betty McIntosh and brother: Julius Johnson.-She is survived by husband: Kenneth Barnett of Jackson, KY.-Daughter: Amanda Barnett of Jackson, KY.-Sisters: Mary Neal of Union, KY.-Becky (Charles) Fugate, Julia Hall, Maxine (David) Parks; and Sue (Bob) Fugate all of Jackson, KY.-Brothers: Cecil (Phyllis) Johnson, Walker (Charolett) Johnson, James Johnson and Lee(Reda) Johnson all of Jackson, KY; Charles Anthony (Dorothy) of Jeffersonville, KY.-One grandchild: Bradley Barnett.-Special sister-in-law: Barbara Barnett of Jackson, KY.- Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mark Driskill officiating.-Burial in the Hardin Cemetery, Southfork Road, Portsmouth, KY.-Visitation will be Thursday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Covid-19 regulations to be observed.

