Wilma Jean Terry

Wilma Jean Terry, 90, Wolverine passed away Monday, May 4, at the Wolfe County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Campton. She was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Wolverine United Methodist Church. She was the widow of the late Jeff Terry and the daughter of the late Walter and Mahala Ingram Deaton. She was also preceded in death by her son, Elmer Terry and several siblings. She is survived by three sons, Douglas (Sheila) Terry, Tommy Terry, Benton Paul (Debbie) Terry; four daughters, Brenda (Lonnie) Watts, Mary Kay (Ance) Abner, Bernice (John Michael) Slone, Nancy (Garland) Davis; twelve grandchildren, Jason Abner, Jared Abner, Tyler Terry, Travis Terry, Joshua Slone, Neil Terry, Trevor Terry, Jeffrey Terry, Bradley Stacy, Olivia Jean Combs, Tymanda McBray, Brittany Stacy; fourteen great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons.

In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to Wolverine United Methodist Church.

Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

