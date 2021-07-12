Wilma Jett Spicer, age 77 of Jackson, Kentucky, Passed away Friday July 9th, 2021 at Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Wilma was born on November 30, 1943 to the late Wilburn and Nellie Combs Jett. She was a former receptionist for Falcon Coal. She was the widow of the late Willard Spicer.
She is survived by 1 daughter; Lisa(Ray) Watkins of Jackson, Kentucky, four Grandchildren; Brandon(Joy) Noble of Florida, Neal(Jessica) Watkins of Florida, Taryn (David) Caudill of Jackson Kentucky, Matthew Watkins of Lexington, Kentucky, Nine Great Grandchildren. One sister; Margaret Fanning of Ohio, Three Brothers; Wayne(Lois) Jett of Campton, Kentucky, James Jett of Jackson, Kentucky, Kenneth Jett of Stanton, Kentucky,
Wilma was preceded in death by parents, Wilburn and Nellie Combs Jett, Husband Willard Spicer, Daughter; Sandy Noble, Five Brothers; Hargis Jett, Scott Jett, Oscar Jett, Daily Jett, Elbert Jett, and One sister Thelma Beacraft.
Visitation will be held on Monday July 12, 2021,at The Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky from 11:00 AM until 4:00 PM with the Funeral Following at 4:00 PM with Pastor John Bunn officiating. Wilma will be laid to rest in the Gilbert - Jett Cemetery at Highland, Kentucky with Brandon Noble, Neal Watkins, Matt Watkins, David Caudill, Jason Jett, and Jarrod Hollan serving as Pallbearers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.