Widespread light snow will be seen today, before tapering off tonight into Tuesday morning. Light snow accumulations are anticipated. Slick spots will likely develop on roads and untreated surfaces. The snow will impact the morning and evening commutes today. Exercise caution if traveling. 

WHAT...Snow is expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches will be seen.

WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeastKentucky.

WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 PM EST Monday.

IMPACTS...Plan on slippery or snow covered road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning and evening commutes today.

