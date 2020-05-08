Governor and Secretary of State Come up with a plan to proceed
Governor Andy Beshear and Secretary of State Michael Adams have reached an agreement on how primary elections, special elections, and local option elections scheduled for June 23, 2020 will be conducted. The present global health pandemic caused by COVID-19 necessitated a new way according to both officials.
The Governor, in conjunction with the Secretary of State's formal letter of recommendation has entered an Executive Order which outlines the procedures which will be followed. Kentuckians, registered to vote, shall be allowed to vote by mail through an absentee ballot.
The Governor, regarding this plan, noted while "...there will be significant education and work required, we are committed to making sure this election will be held in a safe manner while we are in this worldwide health pandemic." The Governor went on to comment the plan protected both the public health and democracy simultaneously.
Governor Beshear, together with Kentucky's State Board of Elections, will also be working on a plan to safely conduct limited in-person voting and a possible drive-through voting option. Voters who cannot vote by mail should also get the opportunity to exercise their rights Beshear reasons.
