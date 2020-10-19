Jackson, KY: November 19, 2020
The Biden camps warns, 'This thing could be much closer than it is being reported'
With the election, quite literally, around the corner, the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll has the incumbent President behind 54% to 43% nationally. Another polling database regularly reported has the Democratic nominee ahead by several percentage points in critical states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin by several percentage points while also leading in Florida and North Carolina, according to Real Clear Politics, by smaller margins.
Meanwhile, the Biden campaign is imploring supporter to not let up and to finish out the race like it is behind, and not ahead. Just yesterday, in Durham, N.C., Biden urged his supporters gather at a drive-in event to vote. The Biden campaign believes the race is much tighter than being reported.
Meanwhile, President Trump attended a church service in Las Vegas on Sunday. Attending the International Church of Las Vegas, Trump appeared to bask in what was both wild and enthusiastic support.
Both sides believe this race is going to come down to the wire. Early voting has already begum in many battleground states.
