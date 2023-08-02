On July 29, 2023, around 10:17 PM, Richmond Police responded to Foxhaven Drive in reference to a shooting that just occurred.
On arrival, officers located a male, Warren Michael Bowman (33), lying on the ground in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Officers also found a female, Makayla Walker (24), in a vehicle in the roadway near the same parking lot. Both victims had visible gunshot wounds and were unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel attempted to provide aid; however, the victims were deceased. Bowman has family ties to Breathitt County.
Richmond Detectives and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to assist with the investigation. During the investigation, officers identified the perpetrator as Ms. Walker's boyfriend, Stephon Laroy Baskerville (24).
Based on the evidence obtained, Mr. Baskerville and Ms. Walkers were involved in a domestic dispute when the shooting occurred. It is believed at this time that Mr. Bowman was a witness who may have attempted to intervene on Ms. Walker's behalf. Immediately after the shooting, Mr. Baskerville fled the area on foot. Officers and police K9s began an immediate search that continued throughout the night.
Several hours later, around 6:33 AM, Mr. Baskerville was observed walking in the area of South Keeneland Drive and Tates Creek, where he was taken into custody without incident.
Stephon L. Baskerville (24) was arrested and charged with: Murder (Domestic Violence); Murder; and Tampering
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.