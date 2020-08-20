The thoughts and feelings of the everyday Breathitt resident
Every now and again at the Times-Voice we like to ask our readers questions about things important to all of us. The purpose isn’t to gain the truth but to record, for posterity, where our minds were during very newsworthy and historically significant times.
Newspapers are repositories and founts of news stories but we also record history for all time. We take that obligation at the Times-Voice very seriously.
We are in a global pandemic and schools across the country, including here in Breathitt County are about to begin conduction of its fall term. Many schools will start on line. Fall sports are supposed to begin play as early as September with varsity gold ongoing as we speak. We sent to some leading citizens of different ages and experiences the following questions.
What do you believe to be the source of our new, active Covid-19 cases?
What do you think we can do to contain the present outbreak?
Do you believe the upcoming Fall school term and sports commencement will lead to even more cases?
The following is what many of your fellow citizens responded. Keep in mind, there are no right or wrong answers, we are just publishing where our citizens’ minds are regarding the situation with the coronavirus and the disease, Covid-19 at this time in history. Enjoy the article.
Casey Allen
JTV: What do you believe to be the source of these new cases?
Allen: I believe the source of the new cases is directly linked to the fact that more people are getting tested.
JTV: What do you think we can do to contain the present outbreak?
Allen: Breathitt County has done an exceptional job at containing Covid-19. A lot of surrounding counties can learn from what we are doing. Social Distance and practice good hygiene.
JTV: Do you believe the upcoming Fall school term and sports commencement will lead to even more cases?
Allen: I believe there will be a spike in cases once in class sessions start again. With any sickness, it spreads within a school quickly. Unfortunately, this virus isn’t going away. This is something we will have to deal with. My hope is, that a vaccine is developed and available soon. Our children deserve to have a normal school experience.
As far as ports contributing to it, Breathitt football has had zero confirmed cases since we have been allowed to participate in workouts. If social distancing is done correctly, we can combat this virus.
Ron Hambin
JTV: What do you believe to be the source of these new cases?
Hamblin: Not knowing if the 11-cases have any connection, I wouldn’t hazard a guess on that.
JTV: What do you think we can do to contain the present outbreak?
Hamblin: Trying to hide clearly hasn’t worked. South Dakota has it right in my opinion. Let the virus run its course. Let the people decide themselves what is best.
JTV: Do you believe the upcoming Fall school term and sports commencement will lead to even more cases?
Hamblin: As for sports, let them play. Hiding isn’t the solution. Stay smart, be safe, but go on with your life.
Caroline Long, age 16…
JTV: What do you believe to be the source of these new cases?
Long: I believe the source of the new cases is the recent trips out of town by citizens. A lot of people have gone to Florida, which was not very smart because they probably have the most cases in the US.
JTV: What do you think we can do to contain the present outbreak?
Long: The best possible scenario would be to not go on vacation, but I don’t think anyone would listen. So, when you go on vacation, you need to quarantine for the two weeks on your return.
JTV: Do you believe the upcoming Fall school term and sports commencement will lead to even more cases?
Long: Possibly, but not if the staff and students try, to the best of their abilities, to wear masks and socially distance.
Ethan Gibson, age 17…
JTV: What do you believe to be the source of these new cases?
Gibson: I believe the cause of the spike in cases and increase has been caused by the people that think if they go on vacation, they won’t catch it as if they were invincible to it, pure ignorance and not taking correct safety cautions.
JTV: What do you think we can do to contain the present outbreak?
Gibson: I believe a vaccine is shortly on its way . But all we can do is follow Andy B’s Guidelines and WEAR YOUR MASK.
JTV: Do you believe the upcoming Fall school term and sports commencement will lead to even more cases?
Gibson: I strongly believe that fall sports should continue and be available. You’re more likely to catch it in a room full of 30 people or walking around Walmart without a mask then running past somebody in football or hitting a volleyball back and forth with gloves on.
