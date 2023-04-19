Chloy Creech doubled in the top of the seventh inning, driving in Sarah Smith from third, on what would end up being the winning run sending Wolfe County to the state tournament.
On Tuesday evening, Wolfe County (9-3) defeated Hazard (10-8) 4-3 to capture the 14th Region All ‘A’ Softball Championship in a game that was tied almost the entire time. In the loss, Hazard may have pulled off the play of the season, catching Wolfe County in a triple play. The Lady Wolves had no outs and the bases loaded before the triple play got the Lady Bulldogs out of a major jam.
The Lady Wolves will face Louisville Holy Cross (7-4), Somerset (11-5), and Trimble County (12-5) in pool play in the All ‘A’ State Softball Tournament beginning on Saturday, April 29th, in Owensboro, Kentucky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.