Wolfe County Deputy shot by own gun

Campton man arrested for wanton endangerment
Deputy transported to hospital
Christopher Whisman faces one to five
A Wolfe County deputy was shot with his own gun after a struggle with the person he was trying to arrest. The matter has been turned over the Kentucky State Police (KSP) for investigation.
According to a KSP release circulated among area media outlets, the deputy, identified in an arrest citation as Deputy Jacob Holland, made contact with an armed man on Bear Pen Road. KSP says the man, 26-year-old Christopher Whisman, ran from the deputy.
After a brief chase, they ended up fighting over the deputy's gun. The deputy was shot during the struggle.
The suspect was not injured but was arrested. Deputy Holland was taken to Kentucky River Medical Center in Breathitt County for non-life threatening injuries. No one else was reported as injured in the incident.
Whisman has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer. It's unclear for what reason police were looking for Whisman or what event precipitated the police encounter leading up to the event resulting in the deputy’s being shot.
KRS §508.060 defines wanton endangerment in the first degree as occurring when (1) a person,… under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life,…wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person. Paragraph (2) of the same statute indicates the offense is a Class D felony punishable with a potential prison sentence of not less than one nor more than five-years incarceration.
People are reminded one charged with an offense is presumed to be innocent. This presumption remains until such time as he either pleads guilty to the offense, or, upon a plea of not guilty, a jury of his peers can be sworn and impaneled and the matter tried until a verdict is reached.
Proof of the commission of a criminal offense sufficient to support a conviction has to be beyond a reasonable doubt. The accused is entitled, by law, to be presumed innocent of any charges until such time as the matter can be joined for trial and the jury retires to deliberate its verdict. All people accused of crimes are both afforded and entitled to an opportunity to confront the government’s case.
