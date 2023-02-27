The Wolfe County Lady Wolves (22-9) won the 55th District crown with a thrilling 41-37 win over the Breathitt County Lady Cats (9-20).
Wolfe County was led by its talented point guard Sarah Smith with 13 points and 6 rebounds. Lady Wolves scoring was as follows: Bailee Wright 11 points 4 rebounds; Jasmine Banks 9 points 8 rebounds; Naoma Noble 4 points 6 rebounds; Hannah Kidd 2 points 7 rebounds; and Kenzie Miller 2 points 2 rebounds.
The Lady Cats were led senior Kaylea Ritchie’s 12 points and 4 rebounds. Maddie Haddix 10 points 4 rebounds; Emily Neace 8 points 1 rebound; Riley Bush 4 points 10 rebounds; and Lexie Combs 3 points 4 rebounds, round out the Breathitt scoring.
Wolfe plays Hazard (15-14) tonight at 6 p.m. at Leslie County High School in the opening round of the 14th Region Tournament.
Breathitt County matches up against Knott County Central (20-9) in its first round game of the 14th Region Tournament on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Leslie County High School.
