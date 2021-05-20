Wolfe County Man in Big, Big Trouble!

Wolfe County Man Charged with First Degree Rape
Government wants man declared 'Persistent Felony Offender', First-Degree
Steven Spencer has been indicted and is incarcerated in Three Forks
A Wolfe County man was booked into the Three Forks Jail Tuesday evening and is facing serious charges. Stephen Spencer, age 43, presently incarcerated, has been charged with Rape in the First Degree and being a Persistent Felony Offender I. The arresting agency was the Wolfe County Sheriff’s Department.
According to online research conducted by newspaper staff, Rape in the first degree violates the Kentucky Revised Statutes (KRS) §510.040 and its subparts. Under that statute, a person is guilty of rape in the first degree when he engages in sexual intercourse with another person forcibly or has sex with a person incapable of consenting because the other person is physically helpless or less than twelve (12) years old.
Rape in the first degree is a Class B felony unless the victim is under twelve or the victim is seriously injured. If either of those contingencies present, it is a Class A felony.
The booking papers didn’t contain specific factual allegations. The Times-Voice doesn’t know which of these is being alleged to have occurred here in Mr. Spencer’s case sufficient to make the offense one of the first-degree.
Mr. Spencer is also accused of or charged with being a persistent felony offender (PFO) in the first degree. A PFO in Kentucky, according to online research, is one who commits another felony after having been released from incarceration for a previous felony within five (5) years of committing the first offense and the person with the prior commits a felony while on any typeof post incarceration supervision. The PFO defendant must have been at least eighteen (18) at the time they were convicted of the prior felony.
To be charged as a PFO in the first degree, the person must be more than twenty-one (21) years of age and must stand convicted of a felony after having been convicted of two or more felonies in the past. The second way is to be more than twenty-one (21) years of age and convicted of one or more felony sex crimes against a minor.
The importance of one’s being a PFO is the person, if convicted, is sentenced to a longer time incarceration for the second offense than what would normally be called for if sentenced under the standard felony guidelines in KRS §532.060. How much longer depends on whether the defendant is convicted of being a PFO in the first or second degree and the severity of the crime for which the defendant has just been convicted. The amount of the additional time can vary wildly based on varying circumstances.