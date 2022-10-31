The Wolfe County Lady Wolves will host the Whitley County Lady Colonels in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament on Monday (Oct. 31st) at 6 pm at Wolfe County High School (Campton, KY).

Wolfe County 

Head Coach: Ben White

22-11 Record (18-1 Region) (7-0 District)

.58256 RPI

14th Region All “A” Champions

55th District Champions

14th Region Champions

State Tournament Appearances (since 2003): 2020

Team Leaders

Ginger Johnson 478 Kills; 299 Digs; 82 Aces

Naoma Noble 432 Kills; 21 Blocks

Lacy Smith 24 Blocks

Grace Whisman 482 Assists

Abigail Noble 405 Assist; 98 Aces

Jade Carroll 322 Digs

Whitley County

Head Coach: David Halcomb

24-14 Record (15-2 Region) (8-2 District) 

.54847 RPI

Played In KY 2A State Volleyball Tournament

50th District Champions

13th Region Champions

State Tournament Appearances (since 2003): 2013 and 2016

Team Leaders

Marissa Douglas 372 Kills; 417 Digs; 63 Aces

Jaelyn Brackett 60 Blocks

Katlynn Collier 798 Assists; 442 Digs; 93 Aces

Kylee Brown 403 Digs; 71 Aces

