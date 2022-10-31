The Wolfe County Lady Wolves will host the Whitley County Lady Colonels in the first round of the KHSAA State Volleyball Tournament on Monday (Oct. 31st) at 6 pm at Wolfe County High School (Campton, KY).
Wolfe County
Head Coach: Ben White
22-11 Record (18-1 Region) (7-0 District)
.58256 RPI
14th Region All “A” Champions
55th District Champions
14th Region Champions
State Tournament Appearances (since 2003): 2020
Team Leaders
Ginger Johnson 478 Kills; 299 Digs; 82 Aces
Naoma Noble 432 Kills; 21 Blocks
Lacy Smith 24 Blocks
Grace Whisman 482 Assists
Abigail Noble 405 Assist; 98 Aces
Jade Carroll 322 Digs
Whitley County
Head Coach: David Halcomb
24-14 Record (15-2 Region) (8-2 District)
.54847 RPI
Played In KY 2A State Volleyball Tournament
50th District Champions
13th Region Champions
State Tournament Appearances (since 2003): 2013 and 2016
Team Leaders
Marissa Douglas 372 Kills; 417 Digs; 63 Aces
Jaelyn Brackett 60 Blocks
Katlynn Collier 798 Assists; 442 Digs; 93 Aces
Kylee Brown 403 Digs; 71 Aces
