The Wolfe County Lady Wolves are looking like the team to beat in the 55th District, and look like a true contender for the 14th Region crown.
Wolfe is 5-2 on the year and will face Lee County on the road on September 1 at 6 pm.
The Lady Wolves defeated Breathitt County 3-0 (25-17; 25-11; 25-12) on Tuesday evening and now have wins over Jackson City and Breathitt placing them in the driver's seat of the 55th District.
Wolfe will face Breathitt in a rematch on September 6 in the 14th Region All A Volleyball Tournament.
Ginger Johnson leads Wolfe with 113 kills and Grace Whisman is the team leader with 87 assists. Both Johnson and Whisman are masters around the net and should be in the running for 14th Region Player of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.