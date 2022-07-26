Nickname: Lady Wolves

Coach: Ben L. White

Region: 14

District: 55

NO ROSTER FILED WITH THE KHSAA

DATE

OPPONENT

SITE

SCORE

STATS?

 

Aug 16, 22

Knott County Central

home

  

6:00 PM

 

Aug 17, 22

Floyd Central

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Aug 20, 22

TBA

    

Champions of the Mountains Classic

 

Aug 22, 22

Jackson City

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Aug 23, 22

Lexington Christian

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Aug 27, 22

Lincoln County

home

    

Aug 27, 22

TBA

home

   

Swift Silver Mine Showcase

 

Aug 30, 22

Breathitt County

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 6, 22

Powell County

home

  

7:00 PM

 

Sep 6, 22

Breathitt County

   

6:00 PM

14th Region All "A" Classic

Sep 8, 22

Martin County

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 13, 22

Rowan County

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 15, 22

Breathitt County

home

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 20, 22

Knott County Central

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 21, 22

Letcher County Central

home

  

6:00 PM

 

Sep 27, 22

Estill County

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Oct 4, 22

Powell County

away

  

7:00 PM

 

Oct 5, 22

Martin County

home

  

6:00 PM

 

Oct 7, 22

Jackson City

home

  

6:00 PM

 

Oct 10, 22

Frederick Douglass

away

  

7:30 PM

 

Oct 11, 22

Letcher County Central

away

  

6:00 PM

 

Oct 13, 22

Estill County

home

  

6:00 PM

 

