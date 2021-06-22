Haley Wheeler crowned 'Miss Kentucky'
Will compete for ‘Miss America’ in December
May become Kentucky’s second ‘Miss America’
Haley Wheeler, a woman with extensive relations all over Breathitt County, has been crowned the winner of the 2021's “Miss Kentucky” pageant this past Sunday. The pageant was in Louisville, Kentucky and was held at the Louisville Convention Center.
For contestants to enter “Miss Kentucky," they need to win a local preliminary pageant. Ms. Wheeler was crowned “Miss Bowling Green" in November of 2019.
Ms. Wheeler is a graduate research assistant at WKU and a substitute teacher at Powell County Schools. She both has and continues to study Speech Language Pathology and Communication Sciences and Disorders at Western Kentucky University.
Ms. Wheeler graduated from Powell County High School and lives in Clay City, Kentucky. Ms. Wheeler reports her hometown as being Georgetown, Kentucky.
Ms. Wheeler will represent the commonwealth of Kentucky at this coming “Miss America Pageant.” That pageant will be in December of 2021.
Only one “Miss Kentucky” has ever been crowned “Miss America,” according to information the Times-Voice accessed online. Heather French Henry, “Miss Kentucky 1999,” was crowned “Miss America” later that same year.
The Times-Voice sent Ms. Wheeler a written congratulations and asked of her some questions hoping to provide her insight on this wonderful achievement. As of the time of our publishing this article, “Miss Kentucky” has yet to get back to us or answer any of the newspaper’s questions.
This is a developing story. This story will be augmented should we here back from our new “Miss Kentucky.”
