Woodrow Watts, age 64, of Clayhole, KY passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born December 15, 1958 in Leatherwood, KY and was the son of the late Grover and Hiner Landsaw Watts. He was preceded also in death by his wife: Sondra Fugate Watts. Son: Joshua Watts and grandson: Peyton Spicer. He is survived by daughter: Misty (John) Davidson of Jackson, KY; Sons: Woody (Emily) Watts of Campton, KY; Jason (Heather) Watts of Hazard, KY and Chris (Lucy) Spicer. One sister: Laverna (Bobby) Neace of Jackson, KY; Brothers: George Watts; Zack (Julie) Watts and Ed (Carol) Watts all of Jackson, KY. Grandchildren: Alex, Chelsea, Katie, Chrissy, Lucas, Darren, Kane, Keagan, Tatum, Alexis, A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
