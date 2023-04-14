Woodrow "Woody" Allen, 76, Georgetown passed away Wednesday, April 12, at his residence. He was a member of the Grace Freewill Baptist Church of Winchester. He was a US Army National Guard veteran. He was the son of the late John and Martha Strong Allen. He was also preceded in death by nephew, John Robert Howard. He is survived by his wife, Linda Sue Allen; sons, Chuck (Misty) Alllen, John (Leslie) Allen; sisters, Julia Howard, Faye Howard, Geraldine Allen; grandchildren, Jarrod Wolfe, Luke Wolfe, Dakota Mabry, Kendall Allen, Carly Allen; great granddaughter, Callie Wolfe. Visitation will be Friday, April 14, 5:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral will be held at the funeral home, Saturday, April 15, 1:00 PM with John Vance and Estill Akins officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be nephews and great nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be Harry Ward, Doug Ward, Jim Ward, Denny Ward, Robert Howard, George David "Bumper" Adams.
