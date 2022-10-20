Work begins on Panbowl Dam stabilization project on KY 15 in Jackson
Lane closure in effect; 35 mph speed limit enforced in work zone
JACKSON, Ky. – Work has begun on a $6.7 million project to strengthen Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County along KY 15 in Jackson. The project was initiated after flooding in February 2021 and July 2022 prompted concerns about the dam's stability.
The project has resulted in a lane closure along KY 15 between milepoints 17.6 and 17.8, with a reduced speed limit of 35 mph and a double fine area through the work zone.
The northbound lane of KY 15 is closed between Lakeside Drive and Brewer Drive across the dam. Northbound traffic is shifted into the center turn lane and the project area is blocked off with concrete barrier wall. This also affects southbound KY 15 traffic turning left onto Brewer Drive and Lakeside Drive. All left turns will be made from the southbound through lane while the project is ongoing.
Drivers should expect delays, especially during peak traffic times, and should watch for stopped traffic waiting to make left turns at the two intersections.
Construction is to be completed by June.
