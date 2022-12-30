Work is well underway on the project to reinforce Panbowl Dam in Breathitt County. The project is scheduled to be completed in June. Drivers should continue to use caution in this area and observe the reduced speed limit of 35 mph. Motorists pulling out from Brewers Drive onto KY 15 should be especially observant of oncoming traffic.
