Work continuing to repair flood-damaged state highways in Breathitt, Perry counties
Four routes remain closed
JACKSON, Ky. – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and contractor crews are working to repair state highways damaged in historic flooding in Breathitt and Perry counties last month. Four routes remain closed, and some of the closures are expected to be long-term.
Work is continuing to repair major breaks in pavement on KY 451 in Perry County, KY 1110 in Breathitt County, and KY 1278 in Breathitt County. Daytime closures are in effect for KY 1110 while the work continues.
District 10's sign crews have been busy installing warning signs to caution drivers of pavement breaks and slides. Drivers should heed these warning signs and watch for road damage, and yield to oncoming traffic in places where the pavement is reduced to one lane.
Rain over the weekend caused minor flooding and resulted in short closures of state highways in Menifee, Lee, and Powell counties, but the water had receded and all those roads were open to traffic Monday morning.
Five locations on four state highways remain closed, all in Perry County. All other routes within the district are open and considered passable, but breaks and other damage are present in some locations, and drivers may encounter mud and debris on the pavement. Drivers should use caution and discretion when traveling on these routes, and avoid travel if possible in the affected areas.
Roads still closed are:
KY 267, closed at milepoint 8.5 due to a slide. Work is underway to remove the slide now that fallen utility lines have been removed. Traffic can use KY 15 or KY 476 to bypass either side of the closure. KYTC hopes the road can be reopened later this week.
KY 451, closed at milepoints 10.2 near Busy and 17.0 near Krypton due to drainage structures that have washed out. These closures will last indefinitely, as major repairs are required to replace the structures. Drivers have alternate routes available to bypass the closures.
KY 1087, closed at milepoint 1.2 for a break that originally affected one lane, but worsened and took out both lanes. Drivers can use KY 476 in Perry County or KY 160 in Knott County to access points on either side of the closure.
KY 3351, closed at milepoint 3.4 near the KY 476 intersection near Ary due to bridge damage. Work is beginning today on a project to replace the structure, which will remain closed indefinitely. Drivers can use KY 80 and KY 476 as a detour route.
KYTC has established a Web site for road condition reports and flooding recovery information at https://ekytransportation-kytc.hub.arcgis.com/. Updates can be found there, along with District 10's Facebook and Twitter pages. Links are also available for sources of information on road conditions in District 11 and District 12, which also suffered heavy damage in the flooding.
Motorists should continue to use extreme caution if driving through flood-damaged areas, and are urged to avoid travel on these roads unless absolutely necessary. Unnecessary sightseeing is discouraged, as this traffic can interfere with vital rescue and recovery operations.
