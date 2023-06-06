(Photo) Work is underway to construct a road system to a housing site purchased by Samaritan’s Purse.
Samaritan’s Purse purchased land in Jackson/Breathitt County back in March of this year from landowners, Ellis and Cathy Tincher and Jeff and Shannon Howell, in the amount of $160,000, with a goal to build 20 homes for families who were devastated by deadly July flooding in 2022. The construction for the road system has already begun on the property in the Kings Ridge Road area in Jackson.
Currently, there are homeowners in the application process. Homeowners who were affected by the most recent flooding and are uninsured or underinsured can contact our disaster recovery teams at (828) 588-4663 or USDisasterRecovery@samaritan.org to learn more and apply to the program.
Samaritan’s Purse is an international Christian humanitarian aid organization founded in 1970 and headquartered in Boone, North Carolina and can be contacted at 1-828-262-1980.
