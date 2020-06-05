Those awaiting road tests for their driver’s license will have to wait a bit longer!
James Turner, Circuit Court Clerk of Breathitt County, tells the Times-Voice his office will start scheduling written permit tests, written tests for CDL’s, and written tests for Motorcycle permits. These tests will be scheduled on Tuesdays and Wednesdays all throughout the month of June.
In order to get scheduled to take the test, one must call the Clerk’s office and schedule an appointment. Mr. Turner indicates one may call the clerk’s office directly at either 606.666.5768 or 606.666.4342. Though he would prefer your calling the clerk’s office first, you may also call Mr. Turner’s direct cell phone, during business hours of operation. His cell is 606.272.0732.
At this time, the Clerk’s office will not be able to administering a road-test for those who have a permit and are allowed by law to seek a regular driver’s license. We realize this is an inconvenience. We ask that the "anxious to get out on the road" young kids and the older citizens desiring the same thing, bear with us as we continue to provide excellent service within the parameters of what the Governor’s office permits.
