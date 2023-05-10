World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and All Elite Wrestling (AEW) will be bringing their shows to nearby arenas in May and June 2023.
AEW will be at the Corbin Arena in Corbin, Kentucky on Friday, May 12th. The show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
WWE will be in Knoxville, Tennessee at the Thompson-Boling Arena on Friday, May 12th, for its weekly televised show, Friday Night Smackdown. The show is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
WWE will be back in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Friday, June 16th for its Friday Night Smackdown show that airs weekly on FOX. The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
WWE will be in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday, June 18th at the Charleston Coliseum. The show is slated to start at 7 p.m.
