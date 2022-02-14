The WWE will be returning to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this Saturday, February 19, with the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event, marking the first time the WWE has brought one of its standard annual events to the country.

The main card will begin at noon with a kickoff show airing one hour prior. The show can be viewed on the streaming service Peacock.

The card consists of the following matches:

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP (ELIMINATION CHAMBER)

Bobby Lashley (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles vs Riddle vs Austin Theory

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Roman Reigns (c) vs Goldberg

ELIMINATION CHAMBER MATCH

Rhea Ripley vs Nikki ASH vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Liv Morgan vs TBA

RAW WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos (c) vs The Viking Raiders

MATCH

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

Expect Mansoor and Jinder Mahal to be in action in some form at the pay-per-view event.

