WWE's biggest party of the summer is none other than Summerslam. Taking place on Saturday, July 30, the PPV--or PLE (premium live event) as WWE has been calling them--will feature a whole host of matches you will undoubtedly get excited about, even if it is you hoping The Miz beats up Logan Paul.
Coming to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, Summerslam will consist of eight matches, as of this writing, and many of these matches will be for championships. Brock Lesnar returns again--after numerous reports he left the company when Vince McMahon did--and he'll be facing Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for both of Reigns' titles. Check out what time the event is starting this Saturday below.
Start time:
- 5 PM PT
- 7 PM CT
- 8 PM ET
- 1 AM BST (July 31)
- 10 AM AEST (July 31)
The times listed above are for the main card. Typically, there is also a Kickoff Show for WWE PPVs beginning one hour prior to the main card. However, this past year, WWE has shied away from any matches taking place on the show, which has made the Kickoff Show a tad pointless to many fans.
How to Watch:
If you want to watch Summerslam, you can get it through your satellite or cable provider or watch it on the Peacock streaming service. And while it does have a free tier, you will not be able to watch the WWE event through that. You'll need a Premium ($5 a month, with ads) or Premium Plus Peacock ($10 a month, no ads) account. Regardless of which tier you choose, there will be a few WWE-related ads throughout the show.
There are multiple ways to watch Peacock. Aside from watching it on mobile devices and on the PC, you can stream the service on Amazon Fire devices, Android TV, Apple TV, LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Roku, Samsung Smart TVs, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xfinity, and more.
This is currently what the match card looks like. There are eight matches in total, five of which are for championships. When was the last time the Intercontinental Championship was defended on a PPV? Check out the card below, and we'll keep it updated as changes are made.
Match card:
- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar (Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed Championships)
- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (Smackdown Women's Championship)
- Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory (United States Championship)
- The Usos vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship with Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett)
- Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women's Championship)
- Riddle vs. Seth Rollins
- Logan Paul vs. The Miz
- The Mysterios vs. The Judgement Day (No DQ)
