Traffic accident photographed yesterday has resulted in two deaths
Several others injured but extent yet undisclosed
State Police Post in Morehead, Kentucky calls event, “Under Investigation”
You may remember Jeanie Noble published a brief article yesterday morning about a car wreck in Wolfe County. The article is on the Jackson Times Voice online site and titled, “Caution.”
The Mountain Eagle, has posted online that the same incident has resulted in death. According to the publication, Keith Adams Blackey, Principal of the Cowan Elementary School in Letcher County, and the Pastor of Isom Presbyterian and Doermann Memorial Presbyterian churches, has died.
The wreck occurred at 7 a.m. and Ms. Noble got the picture of the immediate aftermath run as the feature photograph on both this article and the one entitled, “Caution.” The Kentucky State Police in Morehead have not released details and, when contacted, told the newspaper the matter is presently under investigation.
Both Adams and another individual, yet unidentified, died in the accident. Friends told The Mountain Eagle, Adams was taking his parents to Lexington when the accident occurred. Both of his parents were injured, their conditions are unknown at the present time.
Adams taught at Letcher County Central High School before becoming a guidance counselor. He served as the counselor at Arlie Boggs Elementary and Cowan Elementary before being hired as principal at Cowan.
“He taught English Language Arts at the High School, worked with the drama department, and was also involved in youth league soccer. He actually coached soccer at the high school,” Josh Yonts, finance director for the Letcher County Public Schools told The Mountain Eagle.
“I can’t say enough good things about him. He was a good employee, a good guy and good community member. It’s going to be a loss to a lot of people,” Mr. Yonts added.
This is a developing story. Please check back here as there remain details which may be subsequently discovered and disclosed.
