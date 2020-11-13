America has spoken and it is time for Trump to step aside…
Borrowing from Donald Trump’s famous catch phrase famously used on his reality, primetime television show from before his being elected President, it appears to be the American voter, and not the leader of the once-believed Trump Real Estate Development Empire, doing the firing. In an election which well exceeded the popular vote and electoral college margins from the previous election, a result Trump hailed, back then, as both a “mandate” and “landslide,” Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been elected to head the United States Government over the next four years.
As of the writing of this article, the 45th-President, Donald Trump, has refused to “concede.” Those who know him and compose his inner-circle of advisers report they don’t believe his concession will come anytime soon.
As of writing this article, Biden holds a commanding 5.3-million vote lead in the national popular vote count which is very likely to swell even higher. It should be noted the vote margin expands with every report of previously uncounted vote and that most of the votes yet to be counted are from areas of the country most likely to favor the President-elect.
Biden is projected to finish, when all things are finally tallied and recounts and legal proceedings completed, a commanding 306-232 margin in the Electoral College. It is believed his margin in the national popular election will finish northward of 5-million votes, maybe even close to 6-million, doubling Clinton's margin from 2016 in the national popular vote.
The “Electoral College” predicted margin is identical to the margin Trump enjoyed over Clinton in 2016 in the same "College." Obviously, Biden/Harris has done much better in the national popular vote as Trump/Pence lost the national popular vote by over 3-Million in 2016.
Trump called the 2016 Electoral College vote margin, when interviewed on Fox News Sunday in 2016, “…a massive landslide victory,” and “...one of the biggest Electoral College victories in history.” Neither of those accounts, regarding the 2016 Electoral College margin, were accurate according to fact-checkers at the time.
In winning the 2020-election, both in the national popular vote total and in the Electoral College, Biden was able to flip Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia. These were states which all went “red” in 2016. In winning Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota, Biden was able to rebuild what election pundits refer to as the democratic party’s “Blue Wall.”
NBC News has reported there could be recounts in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and North Carolina. Recounts in those states are permissible under the law of each.
Wisconsin had a recount after the 2016 presidential election when trump beat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin by some 20,000 votes. That recount actually netted the outgoing president 131 additional votes.
For his part, former Wisconsin Republican Governor, Scott Walker published that Trump’s recount in Wisconsin, of this year’s results, would pose what he termed on the social media platform called Twitter to be “…a high hurdle.” The former Governor went on to Tweet, “It will not be easy.”
NBC News’s, Allan Smith reported recently that, “In the past 50-yers, few recounts have led to changes in the winners.” Smith also wrote, “…in the handful of still-uncalled battleground states, there hasn’t been a flip following a recount in at least the last two decades.”
