Levi McKee. Photo by WYMT.
Levi McKee, 6, of Campton was recently diagnosed with brain cancer after a mass was found around his brain stem and the back of his brain.
And his mother, Danielle McKee, explained that one of his favorite things was getting mail and even enjoyed making trips to the mailbox.
So, she along with Levi’s father are asking for people to send him a birthday card and he will open them in the hospital on his birthday.
Please send the cards, Levi McKee, 13 Lairson Road, Campton, KY 41301.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.