Trump's famed TV line from his former reality show becoming more real
In a story published to Yahoo this morning, and written by Carol E. Lee, Courtney Kube, Ken Dilanian, and Kristen Welker, President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the firing of present FBI Director, Christopher Wray. In recent months the White House counsel’s office has warned him not to do so.
The White House counsel’s office believes firing Wray could put Trump in potential legal jeopardy, according to a senior administration official with direct knowledge of the discussion and a U.S. official familiar with the same.
White House lawyers “strongly” advised Trump against firing another FBI director. Its concern was the risk of creating a perception that a “loyalty test” was being imposed on a position that traditionally has maintained independence from the White House, according to the senior administration official.
The lawyers, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone, specifically said that firing Wray could spark legal issues similar to those raised after Trump ousted James Comey as FBI director. Come was ousted in 2017, in the midst of the Russia investigation.
Firing Wray could be viewed as retaliation. The president has publicly pressured Wray to take specific actions on certain investigations, such as announcing a probe into President-elect Joe Biden’s son. He then expressed frustration when Wray didn’t follow those suggestions.
As to whether Trump will follow the White House counsel’s advice. Officials said they are prepared for Trump to go on a firing spree before leaving office next month.
“I wouldn’t take anything off the table in coming weeks,” the senior administration official said of personnel changes, as well as presidential pardons. The official said to expect “some more fairly significant terminations in the national security or intelligence community.”
