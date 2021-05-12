Kudzu Boutique’s ‘Shaved Ice’ Venture a Hit
Breathitt Seniors at Graduation Practice enjoy Summer-time Treat
The ‘Shaved Ice’ will be available at Kudzu subsidiary, Rockin R Apparel
Cody Robinson and his wife, Jackie Howard, two of Breathitt county’s foremost entrepreneurs, brought their ‘Shaved Ice’ equipment to Breathitt High School’s graduation practice for the fun and benefit of the outgoing seniors. Robinson told the Times-Voice, “We are fully permitted and ready to rock and roll with our ‘Shaved Ice.’
Outgoing seniors milling about the makeshift stand erected just inside the gates at the Mike Holcomb Athletic facility's concessions area seemed to approve. There were both young men and women milling about enjoying the treat enthusiastically.
