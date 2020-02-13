Zachary Ferguson

Zachary Hunter Ferguson, age 27, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Richmond, KY.-He was born October 21, 1992, in Lexington, KY and was the son of the late Lisa (Strong) Ferguson and Len Ferguson.- Maternal grandson of the late Manuel and Daphne Strong.-A celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 3:00 pm-5:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you