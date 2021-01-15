@Zanderblue is the @1776Bank, Revolutionary Player of the Week! @Minguabeefjerky, @KyHighFootball

Atherton’s Zander Blue recognized this week
Independence Bank Player of the Week.
Independence Bank has a goal of achieving everyday excellence, and this week we are focusing on a player at Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky who made the absolute most out of limited chances. This week we are highlighting the play of Class of 2021’s Zander Blue (on Twitter, @Zanderblue21.
Blue's Atherton High School is not too far from the famous St. Matthews Square branch of Independence Bank.
Now we are pretty good friends with the head man at Atherton High School. His name is Anthony White and we all call him “Nino.”
Last week, he wanted us to feature Zander Blue in addition to Robert Edwards both of whom played for him in 2020. He told us recruiting is heating up for Blue and that several schools had already offered. We told him we would do Blue’s feature this week, and so we have.
A lot of the public schools in Jefferson County were shorted this past season owing to spending so much time in the “red.” Decades from now, when the COVID-19 global health crisis is a “thing of the past,” people are going to wonder what “in the red” meant.
Basically, if you had a high number of infected people in your county, per 100,000 residents, you were assigned the color “red,” which was the worst designation. Most counties, like Jefferson, wouldn’t let teams play when the county was in the red. Atherton was far from the only Louisville, public-school casualty.
However, this didn’t hurt Blue’s production. Blue, who is a 6-1, 175-pound lightening-bolt of a prospect being recruited as an “Athlete,” and who has a 3.5 GPA we would like to point, averaged nearly 18-yards per reception in 2020 (17.7142857) and scored a TD every 7th-reception. Blue was also tied for the team lead in scoring.
On defense, Blue was among the leaders for his team in passes broken up and tackles. He led the team in interceptions with 3 in 6-games of action.
Recently Zander Blue was selected one of the Louisville are’s top 82-college prospects. He is a threat in multiple phases of a football game, particularly at the next level, with his speed and explosion.
Coach White told KPGFootball that Blue is a, “thrill a minute player who can impact a football game from anywhere on the field. With a full slate of games this year, there is no telling what his statistics might have looked like. He will be a tremendous college player.”
Congratulations to Zander Blue, for his Revolutionary Play in 2020 and we can't wait to see what he might do on Saturdays next Fall, all of which has earned him this week's recognition from Independence Bank.
This is Coach HB Lyon, reporting for Kentucky Prep Gridiron and reminding you that WE’RE JUST CALLING IT LIKE WE SEE IT!