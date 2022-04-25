Alec Zierer, a Breathitt County High School junior, was recently selected as one of only 100 students across the country to attend the prestigious 2022 Washington Youth Summit on the Environment (WYSE) as a National Youth Delegate on the campus of George Mason University.
Nominated by his Pre-Calculus teacher, Ms. Penny Turner, Zierer was chosen for this honor based on his academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in leadership in the sciences and conservation studies.
George Mason University, located in Fairfax, Virginia, and along with the National Geographic Society and the Smithsonian’s National Zoo will be hosting the summit.
National Youth Delegates join the Mason community, which includes students and faculty from all over the world for the week-long program for high-achieving students to learn from experts and experience an integrated and hands-on approach to solving environmental issues.
When asked what he is looking forward to most about his trip, Zierer said he is excited to be going to Washington and that this will be his first excursion to our nation’s capital. He said he looks forward to being with others who share similar interests and with whom he can have enlightening conversations. “I just feel honored to know that I am only one of two people from our state and one of 100 people in the country to have been selected for this opportunity.”
The summit will be held June 26, 2022, through July 1, 2022.
