Zola Mae Morris

Zola Mae Howard Shepard Morris, 88, went home to be with the Lord on March 18, 2022. Zola was born on January 3, 1934 in Jackson, KY to Nannie Bell and William Hubert Howard. Zola dedicated her time to helping the elderly, children and those in need. She would want to be remembered as a protector. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Rick and Cheryl Shepard, Keith and Nina Shepard, Cheryl Richardson, Jeff Baut, Robert and Kim Baut; grandchildren, Jason Shepard, Kassandra Holiday, Micol Roberts, Randi Lynn Roberts, Christopher Baut, and Evan Baut; numerous great-grandchildren that gave he so much joy; siblings Juanita Hurley and Roger Cundiff; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Gretchen; parents, Nannie Bell and William Hubert Howard; and siblings, Fred Howard, Paul Howard, and Laura Barnett. We would like to especially thank Elizabeth with Audubon Home Health, who’s help and concern for our mom was above and beyond. We will enjoy a celebration of life with family and friends at a later date. At that time, we will spread her ashes to rest in peace with her parents.
Proverbs 31:8-9
“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.”
